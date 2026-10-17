Youth in Gaza turn ruins into skate parks

Among the destroyed buildings in the Gaza Strip, young people are finding an unusual way to break away from the consequences of the war, at least for a short time - they are turning the remains and concrete structures into improvised skateboarding areas.

The initiative is related to Rajab al-Rifi, who is trying to give the remaining children and youth in Gaza the opportunity to move, communicate and have moments of joy through skateboarding. The German television n-tv tells the story in a video report published on October 17.

“It gives us a sense of freedom“ - with these words n-tv summarizes the importance of the activity for young people. In places where the normal urban environment has been destroyed, the ruins are transformed into makeshift ramps and obstacles for skateboarding.

The initiative is developing against the backdrop of the enormous human and material losses of the war. n-tv notes that tens of thousands of children and young people have died in the Gaza Strip, and the destruction has affected practically the entire territory. It is against this backdrop that Al-Rifi is trying to bring a little joy to the survivors through skateboarding.

The story also shows another aspect of life in Gaza - the attempts of young people to regain a piece of everyday life despite the destroyed infrastructure and the ongoing consequences of the war. For them, skateboarding becomes not just a sport, but a way to at least temporarily escape the reality around them and feel freedom.