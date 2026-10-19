Tanker hits mine and catches fire in Strait of Hormuz

A tanker has hit a sea mine in the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, after which an explosion and a fire broke out in the engine room. This was reported by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy, quoted by the Anadolu Agency and the Iranian Fars Agency. According to the information, the incident occurred while the vessel was trying to leave the strategic waterway.

The Iranian side claims that the tanker used an unauthorized southern route according to Tehran and sailed with its positioning and navigation systems turned off. The IRGC accused the vessel of violating the rules of passage through the strait, but did not specify its name, flag or the origin of the cargo.

Ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf with their navigation and identification systems turned off will face a firm response, the IRGC warned.

There were no reports of casualties, injuries or the extent of damage. There was also no independent confirmation that a sea mine caused the explosion. Information about the cause and consequences of the incident remains based on the statement of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

Another incident in the strategic waterway

The incident comes after a series of similar reports about tankers in the area. According to „Al Jazeera“ two previous vessels, each carrying about 2 million barrels of crude oil, caught fire after hitting sea mines. In both cases, Iran said the ships were using a route not authorized by authorities and had turned off their tracking systems.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major oil export route for the Persian Gulf states. Data from “Kpler“, cited by “Al Jazeera“, showed that on October 8, nearly 20.8 million barrels of oil passed through the waterway, while on October 11, the amount had dropped to 2.9 million barrels. It is not clear whether the new incident will lead to further restrictions on shipping.

Sources: aa.com.tr, aljazeera.com