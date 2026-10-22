Drones attacked Russian cities, Alabuga protected zone strengthened air defense

Lipetsk, Tula and Moscow region were subjected to a massive attack by drones on the night of October 22, reported “Ukrainian Truth“, citing monitoring channels and the governor of Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov. Published videos show explosions and the effects of hits. The exact number of drones used is not specified.

Artamonov confirmed the attack in Lipetsk region. No data on the number of downed drones, casualties or the scale of material damage in the three regions were added to the published information. Reports of the consequences of the strikes are based on video footage released by monitoring channels.

33 air defense positions around „Alabuga“

In parallel with the attack, satellite images show that Russia has strengthened the defense of the „Alabuga“ special economic zone in Tatarstan. According to Radio Liberty, at least 33 air defense positions have already been built around the main production site. The analysis was made based on a photo from October 21.

Since the spring of 2026, concrete towers and new platforms for the „Pantsir“ and „Tor“ complexes have been erected. Towers for large-caliber anti-aircraft machine guns and structures for stretching anti-drone nets over production halls have also been spotted in the area.

„Alabuga remains one of the most protected sites in Russia from drone strikes“, Radio Liberty points out.

For comparison, 31 towers and two positions for S-300/S-400 complexes have been established around the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Valdai. Over 100 new air defense positions have been built in Moscow and the Moscow region since the start of the full-scale war, Radio Liberty also reports.

Expansion of the production site

The strengthening of defense goes hand in hand with the expansion of production. According to the Dnipro Osint project, the area of the underground premises under construction in „Alabuga“ has reached 42,000 square meters. Satellite images from late August also showed at least 10 new production halls and dozens of warehouses.

„Alabuga“ is a major Russian site for the production of „Geran“ attack drones, used in Russian attacks on Ukraine. The last known attack on the complex with confirmed damage was in June 2025. Data on night strikes on Lipetsk, Tula and Moscow regions do not directly link the attack to the site in Tatarstan.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, svoboda.org