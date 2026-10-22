US to reduce Middle East presence amid Iran war

The United States is mulling reducing its military presence in the Middle East after months of war with Iran, as the diplomatic network in the region is again strained by new attacks. There is no official decision yet on a permanent reduction in US forces, but the Pentagon is reviewing troop deployments and the future of some bases.

Usually, US Central Command maintains about 40,000 troops in about 20 locations from Jordan to Oman. Since the conflict began, Washington has sent additional ships, fighter jets and air defense systems. There are still about 50,000 US troops in the region, two aircraft carriers and more than a dozen destroyers.

The Pentagon is discussing new deployments

According to information from the “Washington Post“, Pentagon officials are considering the possibility of withdrawing some of the forces from the Persian Gulf states, where American targets have been repeatedly attacked with missiles and drones. The move of military personnel and equipment to more secure facilities, as well as strengthening or building some of the infrastructure underground, is being discussed.

A military official quoted by the publication said: “Decisions will have to be made on some of these issues.“ He specified that no official order has yet been made for a comprehensive review of the US military position in the region, but rather for advance planning that could help with future decisions to rebuild the damaged bases.

The Iranian attacks have hit US facilities in Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Oman and Jordan. According to data cited by CNN, the damage has changed the way US forces operate in the region. The last US troops left Iraq in late September, ending more than two decades of military presence in the country.

New withdrawal of diplomats from Saudi Arabia

The State Department has ordered some diplomats and family members of US employees to leave Saudi Arabia after a series of deadly attacks linked to the Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen. The US embassy in Riyadh is already operating with a reduced staff after being severely damaged early in the war.

The move comes weeks after Washington began gradually returning staff to its diplomatic missions in Lebanon, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Baghdad. “Reuters“ reported in August that some embassies would initially operate with no more than 85% of their approved staff.

The US presence in the Middle East is thus moving in two directions at once: some diplomats are returning to their posts at lower threat levels, while new attacks are forcing another withdrawal from Saudi Arabia. The military review also remains incomplete and does not mean a final departure from the region.

Sources: apnews.com, washingtonpost.com, krdo.com