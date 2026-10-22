Russian drones damaged homes in Kharkiv and set fire to a television company

Russian drones attacked Kharkiv and Kremenchuk at night, damaging private homes and causing a fire in the building of a private television and radio company. According to preliminary data, no casualties were reported in both strikes.

Kharkov Mayor Igor Terekhov announced that a drone hit the private sector in the Slobodsky district. “An enemy drone hit the private sector in the Slobodsky district - there is a fire on the spot”, he said.

The attack caused a fire in a commercial facility and damaged several private homes. Later, a strike was also carried out on the central part of the city in the Osnovyansky district. The consequences of the attack are still being determined.

Fire at a TV and radio company in Kremenchuk

In Kremenchuk, Poltava region, a Russian drone attacked the building of a private TV and radio company. A fire broke out there after the strike, regional governor Vitaly Dyakivnych announced. According to preliminary data, no people were injured.

In addition to the attacks on Kharkiv and Kremenchuk, Kiev was shelled with ballistic missiles at night. A medical facility was damaged in the Pechersk district, and a fire broke out in a restaurant in the Svyatoshyn district.

Sources: pravda.com.ua