Hungary denies plans to remove Rosatom from Paks NPP project

Hungary is not considering replacing the Russian state company „Rosatom“ as the main contractor for the „Paks“ NPP expansion project. This was stated by the Hungarian contractor for the „Paks 2“ project, denying information from „Reuters“, reports News.bg.

„A comprehensive expert analysis of the „Paks 2“ project is currently being carried out and no decision has yet been made on the investment. Accordingly, no information was provided that would present any conclusions to the experts and managers conducting the in-depth study of the project. "There is no room for speculation in such complex investment projects," the official position states.

A day earlier, “Reuters“ reported that Hungary was considering replacing “Rosatom“ as the main contractor for the expansion of the “Paks“ nuclear power plant and was already exploring alternative suppliers as part of the project review.

The project was awarded to the Russian company by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in 2014 without a tender. The deal is politically sensitive and involves significant costs.

Further uncertainty about the plant's future arose in August when a drought led to the almost complete shutdown of the existing reactors.

The expansion of the Paks NPP is Rosatom's most significant nuclear project in the European Union. It comes after Finland terminated its contract with the Russian company in May 2022. The two sides have been engaged in legal disputes since then.