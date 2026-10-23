Russian satellite came dangerously close to ICEYE-X36

The Russian military satellite “Kosmos-2612“ has carried out a series of maneuvers and has come dangerously close to the American commercial satellite ICEYE-X36, which is part of a radar observation network of the Earth and provides space intelligence to military clients, including Ukraine.

According to Axios on October 17, the two devices were photographed about 1.02 kilometers apart by the space intelligence company Vantor. The image shows the Russian satellite in close proximity to ICEYE-X36 as the two orbit Earth at about 17,000 miles per hour.

Data from space tracking company LeoLabs shows that “Kosmos-2612“ has shortened the distance from nearly 400 kilometers to approximately 500 meters. According to representatives of LeoLabs, the distance may have been even less at times. The discrepancy between the estimates is due to the limitations of tracking two spacecraft moving almost synchronously.

The maneuvers were not a random flyby

LeoLabs defines the movement as a “deliberate approach“, but emphasizes that the Russian intentions remain unclear.

“This was not a routine approach or flyby“, the company stated, quoted by

According to the tracking company “Kosmos-2612“ initially maintained a position 2-3 kilometers from ICEYE-X36, then passed in front of and behind the American satellite and remained nearby for an extended period. The Russian spacecraft then began a controlled separation.

The maneuvers required changes in the altitude, orbital plane, and speed of the Russian satellite. According to analysts, this was due to the use of the limited fuel available to the spacecraft. On October 18, “Kosmos-2612“ had already begun to separate from ICEYE-X36.

Satellite network connected to Ukraine

ICEYE-X36 is owned by the American division ICEYE US of the Finnish company ICEYE. The device uses a synthetic aperture radar that can collect images regardless of cloud cover and lighting.

ICEYE provides data to various military clients, and Ukraine has been using the company’s space intelligence since 2022. In January, ICEYE announced a new agreement with a client from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense to expand cooperation in the field of space intelligence. However, a Ukrainian official told Axios that it was unclear whether ICEYE-X36 specifically is assisting Ukrainian operations.

Other Russian satellites from the same group have been maneuvering near ICEYE-X36 since May. “Kosmos-2612“ is one of six military satellites launched into orbit in April 2026.

No reports of damage

There have been no reports of physical damage to ICEYE-X36. ICEYE US says it is monitoring the situation and that the constellation architecture is designed for continuity and resilience.

“This image illustrates a reality long known to national security leaders - space is becoming an increasingly contested environment,“ Dan Smoot, CEO of Vantor, told Axios. He said the repeated maneuvering of one spacecraft around another raises serious questions about capabilities and intentions.

The US Department of Defense has not provided details about the incident. Russia has also not made an official comment. LeoLabs says the incident requires continued monitoring, as such operations could be used for reconnaissance, demonstration of capabilities or preparation for interference with another satellite.

Sources: axios.com, arstechnica.com