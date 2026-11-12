The serviceman who died today in a car explosion in St. Petersburg was an officer in the Russian Air Force

The Russian serviceman who died in a car explosion in St. Petersburg this morning was an Air Force officer, DPA reported, citing reports in Russian media and Telegram channels.

A statement from Russia's Investigative Committee said only that the deceased man was a serviceman and that a criminal case had been opened on murder charges.

When a serviceman loses his life under suspicious circumstances, Russian investigators usually do not disclose details about his rank or the military unit to which he belonged.

Some Russian and pro-Ukrainian Telegram channels have circulated information that the serviceman who died in St. Petersburg was an officer in the Russian Air Force.

According to the St. Petersburg news portal “Fontanka.ru” (Fontanka.ru) the man left his home, got into his car and set off towards the countryside. The explosive device may have been detonated remotely.

Russian media note that in August there was a similar case involving a Russian serviceman who died in a car explosion while driving along the same highway.

Since the beginning of the war against Ukraine, a series of killings of Russian servicemen have been carried out on Russian territory, DPA notes.

Moscow usually describes these cases as terrorist attacks directed by Ukrainian intelligence services, DPA notes.