Russia could launch over 300 ballistic missiles in a month if it maintains the current pace of strikes against Ukraine. This was stated by the head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuri Ignat, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, in three days the Russian forces launched almost 80 missiles. On the first day, 39 missiles were launched, on the second - 16, and on the third - 23 missiles. If this intensity is maintained, the number of missiles attacking on a ballistic trajectory could reach 320 or even more per month.

“I doubt it, because right now they are increasing missile strikes, but their reserves are not infinite“, Ignat said. He stressed that Ukraine must be ready for such a development, although, in his opinion, Russia will probably not be able to maintain the same pace for long.

More interceptors are needed

The representative of the Ukrainian Air Force said that destroying more than 300 missiles per month would require a large number of interceptors for the air defense systems provided to Ukraine by its partners. Among them, he pointed out the American Patriot complexes.

What are the Russian stocks

According to data from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, cited by UNIAN, as of October Russia had accumulated up to 700 ballistic missiles and several thousand cruise missiles of various types. Ukrainian intelligence estimates the monthly production of more than 200 missiles, of which about 110 are ballistic.

Apart from the missiles, Russia has approximately 6,200 Shahed jet and standard drones. Production reaches 4,000 jet drones and up to 2,000 standard drones per month, according to the same estimate of Ukrainian intelligence.

Sources: unian.net, nv.ua