Ukraine seeks new logistics routes through Romania and Moldova

Ukraine should develop new logistics routes through Romania and Moldova and seek EU funding for transport corridors and rail infrastructure. This was stated by Ukrainian MP Oksana Savchuk in a comment to Ukrinform during a forum on the reconstruction of Ukraine in Bucharest.

According to Savchuk, the Danube routes and access to the Romanian transport infrastructure are of strategic importance for the transportation of goods and for maintaining the Ukrainian economy. She identified the connections via the Danube and Constanta as one of the leading issues for Ukrainian logistics.

„Cooperation via the Danube and via Constanta is very important for us today from the point of view of logistics and transportation of goods“, said Savchuk.

The MP insisted that the European Union finance the restoration and construction of new logistics connections between Ukraine, Romania and Moldova. According to her, the limited possibilities on the Black Sea route necessitate the search for alternative routes, including through the Baltic region.

Possible new point on the border with Romania

A separate emphasis at the forum was the presentation of the investment opportunities of the Ivano-Frankivsk region and its communities. In Bucharest are representatives of local governments from Ivano-Frankivsk, Kalush and the Zelensky community, which borders directly with Romania.

Savchuk announced that communication has been restored regarding the possible opening of a new checkpoint between the Ivano-Frankivsk region and the Romanian side. She specified that such a checkpoint can only be built on the territory of the Zelensky community.

Railway connections also remain a priority

„Communication has been restored regarding the possibility of opening a checkpoint between the Ivano-Frankivsk region and the Romanian side in the future. This can only be done on the territory of the Zelensky community,“ said the Ukrainian MP.

Among the priorities, Savchuk indicated the construction of additional railway lines and the change of logistics routes, so as to expand transportation options to Romania and other European countries.

The expected results of the forum include the development of concepts for cooperation between Ukrainian communities and finding partner cities in Romania. According to Savchuk, this should support regional investment projects and deepen economic ties between the two countries.

Sources: ukrinform.ua