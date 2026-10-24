Rubio: Ukraine war is about Donbas

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that Russia's war against Ukraine “is really about Donbas“ - the region that Moscow wants but has failed to take militarily. He made the statement in an interview with “India Today“ in Mumbai.

“People keep saying that this is a war in Ukraine. This war is about Donbas. It is about one region of the country“, Rubio said. According to him, the dispute covers about 11% of a part of Ukraine that Russia wants but cannot take through military action until Kiev is willing to cede it.

The US Secretary of State indicated that Ukraine has “good reasons“ to refuse territorial concessions - because of its sovereignty and its long-term security. This is a political assessment by Rubio, not an agreed position between Moscow and Kiev.

Washington insists on negotiations

Rubio said that there is no military solution to the war. “This war will only end through diplomacy”, he said, adding that the eventual outcome must include benefits, but also concessions from both sides. The US is ready to mediate, but he says the talks will not lead to a result unless Russia and Ukraine sit down at the same table.

The statement comes amid renewed signals of diplomatic contacts. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow is ready to resume US-backed talks with Ukraine in November. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kiev supports a trilateral meeting at the level of negotiators at the beginning of the month.

Donbas remains the main obstacle

In a previous interview with the Greek newspaper „Kathimerini“ Rubio described the war as a „strategic impasse“ and said that Russia's condition for full control of the Donetsk region is unacceptable to Ukraine. According to him, it is the incompatible positions on the territory that are blocking a diplomatic agreement.

Rubio did not specify a specific plan for the status of Donbass or a deadline for reaching a peace agreement. The next possible stage is talks between American, Russian and Ukrainian representatives, for which Kiev and Moscow declared their readiness in November.

Sources: indiatoday.in, apnews.com, newsukraine.rbc.ua