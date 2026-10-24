Over 80 drones destroyed over Rostov region

More than 80 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Rostov region on the night of October 24, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported. According to him, the attack affected Rostov-on-Don, Taganrog and nine districts of the region.

Slyusar indicated that debris from a drone fell on the territory of a branch of “Rostovpassazhirtrans“ in Rostov-on-Don. The roof and glazing of the maintenance building were damaged, as well as 21 buses.

“In Rostov, as a result of the fall of debris from a UAV on the territory of one of the branches of “Rostovpassazhirtrans“ "the roof and glazing of the maintenance building and 21 buses were damaged," Yuri Slyusar said.

According to the governor, no one was injured and no fires broke out. He specified that information about the damage and other consequences of the attack is being clarified.

The attack affected several regions

In addition to Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog, downed drones were reported over Verkhnedonsky, Bokovsky, Millerovsky, Kasharsky, Sholokhovsky, Milyutinsky, Chertkovsky, Azovsky and Myasnikovsky districts.

Russian authorities identify the drones as Ukrainian. Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the specific attack. The governor's statement did not contain any information about the damage to military or industrial facilities.

Rostov Oblast, which borders Ukraine, is regularly targeted by drone attacks. The published information did not indicate whether any additional restrictions on movement or public transport were imposed after the incident.

Sources: rbc.ru