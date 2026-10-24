Rubio with a key message about the war: Donbas is at the center of the conflict

The war between Russia and Ukraine is primarily related to Donbas, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. According to him, Moscow wants to conquer the region, but is unable to achieve this militarily, while Ukraine refuses to hand it over for the sake of its sovereignty and long-term security.

“This war concerns Donbas. It concerns an area of the country. Essentially, it is about 11% of a part of this country that Russia wants to conquer, but cannot do so militarily, and Ukraine is unwilling to cede it“, Rubio said at a press conference.

He pointed out that the conflict cannot be ended through military victory and called for diplomatic negotiations. According to the Secretary of State, the future agreement will require concessions from both sides.

US is ready to mediate

Rubio said that the US is ready to play a mediating role in the talks between Ukraine and Russia. However, he stressed that the first necessary step is for the two sides to start a direct dialogue.

“We are not saying that their mere presence in the same room will solve the problem, but we have no chance of solving it if we cannot bring them together“, said the US Secretary of State.

Rubio described the conflict as very complex and added that US representatives are constantly working to overcome differences. His statement did not specify a specific timeframe or format for possible new negotiations.

Comment on Russian diesel and tariffs

During the press conference, Rubio also defended President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily allow additional supplies of Russian diesel fuel to the world market. He cited high diesel prices, instability in the Strait of Hormuz and increasing problems in the Red Sea as arguments.

“Diesel prices are high all over the world“, Rubio said, adding that increasing supplies would help not only the United States but also the global energy market.

His statement comes after Trump said the United States could impose 200% tariffs on Russia and Ukraine to force them to end the war.

Sources: ukrinform.ua