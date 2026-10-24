A fire has almost completely destroyed the former Bavarian residence “Kellsteinhaus“, known as the “Eagle's Nest“ and once used by Adolf Hitler. The fire broke out late at night and was still burning early in the morning, police said, quoted by DPA.

The police believe the fire may have been started deliberately. One person has been detained, but the investigation must determine whether he is connected to the incident. The causes of the fire are still being clarified.

According to initial reports, no one was injured. According to police, there were no people in the building when the fire broke out. At that time, the restaurant, which is now located in the historic site, was closed.

The firefighting was hampered by the high-altitude location

The fire engulfed the building on Mount Kellstein, at an altitude of 1,838 meters. The remote location made it difficult for firefighters to access and continue extinguishing operations.

The “Eagle's Nest“ is usually reached by bus. The journey takes about 20 minutes and passes through five tunnels. The area around the building was cordoned off, and access to the site itself was only possible with heavy breathing equipment.

The firefighting continued into the morning. Police did not report any other casualties or injuries in the incident.

1938 building converted into restaurant

The Kellsteinhaus was completed in 1938 as part of a Nazi compound in the Obersalzberg region, near the Austrian border. Since 1952, the building has been used as a restaurant and has also housed an exhibition on its Nazi history.

According to the regional tourist association in nearby Berchtesgaden, Hitler visited the site several times to receive diplomats and other foreign guests. At the same time, the association points out that politically the refuge “had no particular importance“ and was mainly used by senior Nazi functionaries for recreation and private parties.

An investigation is still underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and whether the man detained was connected to it. So far, police have not released any further details about his identity or any possible charges.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com