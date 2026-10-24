Starlink again at the center of the dispute: the British Prime Minister appealed to Trump

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged US President Donald Trump to ensure that Ukraine is given full access to the Starlink satellite system. The two spoke on Friday, and the information was reported by the British government.

„The Prime Minister stressed the importance of ensuring full access to Starlink for Ukraine so that it can continue to defend itself against a full-scale Russian invasion“, the statement said.

Burnham also noted Trump's efforts to bring Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. The statement did not specify whether a specific decision was made during the conversation on the technical conditions or the duration of access to Starlink.

London and Washington will seek a common approach

After the conversation, the British and American leaders agreed to work together with international partners to end the bloodshed. The British government did not specify a specific timetable for further diplomatic steps.

In addition to the war in Ukraine, Burnham and Trump discussed energy cooperation between the UK and the US, as well as the situation in the Middle East.

The British Prime Minister confirmed his country's support for Saudi Arabia amid attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels. At the end of the conversation, the two expressed hope to meet in the near future.

Starlink is being used by Ukrainian forces for communications and connectivity in the context of the Russian war. The issue of Ukraine's dependence on American technology has once again gained importance amid discussions about access to the system.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, gov.uk