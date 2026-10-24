Baltics alert: Latvia finds debris from foreign drone

The remains of a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle have been found in the Liepāna parish of Alūksne district in Latvia. According to the Latvian National Armed Forces, the drone likely entered the country's airspace on October 18.

The discovery of the wreckage was made after a sound similar to an explosion was reported. The military has launched a search for the alleged crash site together with the State Police. However, after two days, the actions were suspended, as the available information did not allow the circumstances surrounding the incident to be confirmed.

„On October 24, a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle was discovered in the Liepna parish of Alūksne district, which probably entered Latvian airspace on October 18“, the Latvian National Armed Forces stated.

The circumstances surrounding the case are being investigated. An official inspection has also been appointed to assess the course of the incident and the actions related to it. Latvian authorities have not announced the origin of the drone.

No civilians were injured in the incident, and civilian infrastructure was not damaged. No subsequent threats have been identified.

The case is related to a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle in the area of Latvia's eastern border. In May 2026, the Latvian Armed Forces reported several drones entering the country's airspace, two of which fell on Latvian territory. At that time, authorities launched an investigation together with the police, but also did not immediately indicate the origin of the devices.

Sources: ukrinform.ua