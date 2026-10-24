Displacement, destroyed homes and blockades: Palestinian Authority calls for urgent intervention

The Palestinian Authority has called on the international community to intervene over the actions of Israeli security forces in the Hebron area of the occupied West Bank. The PA has described the forced displacement of residents, the demolition of houses and other buildings and the blockade of populated areas as “collective punishment“.

The Palestinian side has warned that escalation will not bring security or peace, but will increase tensions. The call came after a shooting near Hebron that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded three others.

Israel launches anti-terror operation

The two suspected perpetrators are Palestinians from Hebron and were killed, DPA reported. In response, Israel announced an anti-terror operation in the area.

According to the Israeli army, the operation involves military units, intelligence services, border police and the civil administration. The operation is limited to the area from which the attackers operated and is expected to last several days.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country would launch a large-scale response after the attack. The Israeli side has not announced any data linking the Palestinian Authority to the attack.

Security is a leading topic before the elections

The operation is taking place just days before the parliamentary elections in Israel, scheduled for October 27. Security and West Bank policy are among the main topics in the election campaign.

Right-wing parties are pushing for a tough approach to Palestinian violence. At the same time, DPA notes, the campaign hardly discusses the attacks carried out by radical Israeli settlers against the Palestinian civilian population in the West Bank.

The Palestinian Authority warns that the measures in the Hebron area are deepening tensions and are not creating conditions for security or peace.

Sources: bta.bg, amp.dw.com