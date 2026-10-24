Tragedy in Russia: Six killed in train-van collision

Six people have died and one was injured in a collision between a passenger train and a van in the Jewish Autonomous Region in Russia's Far East. All victims were in the van, local railway authorities said.

According to railway officials, the van was trying to cross a level crossing at a red light. It was hit by a train heading towards Blagoveshchensk.

The passengers and crew of the train were not injured. The injured person was in the van.

There were foreign nationals in the van

RIA Novosti reported, citing the regional prosecutor's office, that all passengers in the van were foreign nationals. Their nationality has not been specified.

At the moment, no additional details have been reported about the identities of the deceased and the injured, as well as the reasons why the vehicle entered the crossing at a prohibitory signal.

Sources: bta.bg, marketscreener.com