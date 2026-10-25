Iran sends message to US, Israel: new war will not change our policy

A possible resumption of hostilities with the US and Israel will not change Iran's policy, the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said. He spoke in a speech broadcast on state television, amid fresh warnings from Washington about possible renewed strikes.

“There has been talk of a new war lately. Whether there is a war or not, our policy will remain unchanged,“ Araghchi said. Earlier, US President Donald Trump hinted that Washington could resume military action against Iran, but did not specify when this could happen.

Warning to Washington

The Iranian foreign minister said that the US and Israel have already taken military action against his country twice and have seen the results.

„They have already done it twice and have seen the results. If they want to try again, they know that the outcome will not be different from what happened in the past“, said Abbas Araghchi.

His words are a political warning that a possible new strike will not lead to a change in Tehran's positions. At the same time, Washington is leaving open the possibility of both diplomatic contacts and a new military operation.

Report of downed drone

Meanwhile, the semi-official Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that Iranian air defense systems had downed a US drone over the southern port city of Bandar Abbas.

The information provided did not include independent confirmation from the US side of the incident. The announcement comes at a time when tensions around Iran are rising again, and threats of a possible resumption of hostilities alternate with diplomatic signals.

Sources: bta.bg, gulftoday.ae, apnews.com