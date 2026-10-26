Iliana Yotova, the current acting president, is the preliminary leader of the presidential elections in Bulgaria, writes European Truth, citing information from BNT.

After counting 95.29% of the votes, Yotova is in the lead with 34.59%.

The media specifies that according to the Central Election Commission, pro-Ukrainian former Prime Minister Andriy Gyurov is in second place with 32.03%.

The difference between the two favorites in the presidential race is 2.56 percentage points.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the pro-Russian far-right party “Vazrazhdane“, is in third place with 12.62%, Kiev writes.

Here is the rest of the material from the Ukrainian journalists:

Yotova is a direct follower of Rumen Radev's political vision and style of governance. She has been his vice president since his first term in 2017.

If he wins, as EuroPravda reported, Radev can be expected to gain full control over the executive and legislative branches in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Gyurov is a former acting prime minister with extensive economic experience. During his short term, he signed a security agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine and, together with Interior Minister Georgi Kandev, held the country's most transparent parliamentary elections in recent years.

Gyurov actively criticizes the government when it takes anti-Ukrainian actions, undermines EU unity, or supports Russia.

On October 25, the chairman of the election commission was removed from office after reports that he was drunk and brought alcohol to a polling station.