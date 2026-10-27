Drones manufactured in various NATO countries are being tested in combat conditions on the front line in Ukraine and during strikes deep into Russian territory. This was stated by Lieutenant General Apti Alaudinov, deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces and commander of the “Akhmat” special forces, in an interview with TASS.

“We see that drones manufactured in various NATO countries are being tested here, on the line of combat contact”, said Alaudinov.

According to him, the drones are of different types, technological level and range. He claims that large quantities of drones are being delivered to Ukraine, which are used against Russian forces and military equipment at the front.

Alaudinov also stated that some of the drones are used for attacks at a great distance from the front line. According to him, these strikes are aimed at causing maximum damage to cities, villages and infrastructure in Russia.

TASS earlier quoted Alaudinov as assessing that Ukraine has become a testing ground for new Western weapons, drones and military equipment. These assessments reflect the position of the Russian military leadership regarding the role of Western military assistance to Ukraine.

The statement comes against the backdrop of the continued widespread use of unmanned systems in the war between Russia and Ukraine. Both sides rely on drones for reconnaissance, fire control, attacks on equipment, and strikes on targets in the rear, but claims about the specific origin and purpose of individual devices often remain a matter of dispute.

Sources: tass.com