The Sejm of the Lublin Voivodeship terminated the partnership with the Lviv region due to the decision of the Lviv regional council to declare 2027 the year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army. The resolution was adopted unanimously on October 26, with all 30 deputies present at the meeting voting for it.

This is a 2004 agreement on economic, trade, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation between the Lublin Voivodeship and the Lviv Region.

„There is no reconciliation without truth“

The President of the Lublin Voivodeship, Jarosław Stawiarski, said that the region cannot maintain a partnership with people who „glorify criminals“.

„This is not a decision that closes many roads. This is a symbol that should sound loud. There is no reconciliation without truth. "There must be this truth," said Stawiarski.

Deputy Speaker of the Sejm Lech Sprawka also supported the termination of cooperation. "They must realize how important this is for us. That is why I strongly support the termination of this cooperation," he said.

Deputy Krzysztof Gawlaskiewicz said that the Ukrainian side had time to abandon the 2027 decision. "We gave them time until today, but they did not give up," he said.

According to deputy Marek Kos from the "Third Way" party, Poland has accepted Ukrainians fleeing the war, and against this background, the decision to commemorate individuals who it says killed Poles, incited murders, and were responsible for genocide seems contradictory.

The decision in Lviv provoked a reaction in Poland

On October 20, the Lviv Regional Council voted to dedicate 2027 to Roman Shukhevych, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, and Oleg Olzhych. The decision has drawn criticism from Polish officials.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had made it clear that he would not support further steps by the Lviv Regional Council on the issue of declaring 2027 the year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Roman Shukhevych.

The decision of the Lublin Voivodeship is more serious than the decision adopted the same day by the Przemyśl municipal council, which announced the suspension of cooperation with Lviv. Meanwhile, the mayor of Krakow, Lukasz Gibala, proposed that the partnership between Krakow and Lviv be suspended as well.

Sources: eurointegration.com.ua