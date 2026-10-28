US sends two more Patriot batteries to Middle East

The United States has sent two more Patriot missile defense batteries to the Middle East, Axios reported, citing two US officials and a regional source. One battery is located in Saudi Arabia to protect a key oil facility, and the other was sent to Qatar to guard gas infrastructure.

The deployment took place in September, amid Washington's preparations for a possible renewal of large-scale military action against Iran. American officials fear that in the event of new strikes, Tehran could direct missiles and drones at energy facilities in the region.

The information clarifies the widely reported message that the Pentagon is sending an additional Patriot system to Israel. There is currently no public confirmation that a new battery is being deployed directly on Israeli territory. The Wall Street Journal reported that the US military is strengthening air defenses in the region with Patriot and THAAD systems, including to protect Israel, the US military and Arab allies.

US defenses are shifting to the region

According to Axios, the two batteries have been transferred from other regional commands. This highlights the limited number of operational Patriot systems and raises questions about the level of US air defenses in other parts of the world.

The Patriot systems can intercept ballistic missiles and other aerial threats. They are part of a broader US network that also includes ship-based missile defense systems, fighter jets and the more powerful THAAD system.

The strain on US stockpiles is significant. The Congressional Research Service cited a Wall Street Journal report that in 2026, US forces had used up an estimated 1,700 Patriot interceptors, 200 THAAD interceptors and 150 Standard Missile ship-based missiles. The Pentagon has not released its own detailed figures.

Washington denies running out of ammunition

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said that claims that US ammunition was running out were “completely false”. At the same time, public assessments by the Congressional Research Service indicate that high consumption is creating shortages in some strategic stocks and difficulties in their rapid replenishment.

President Donald Trump has said that he is considering resuming a large-scale campaign against Iran. In such a scenario, additional Patriots in Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be tasked with protecting US forces and critical energy infrastructure, while US military support for Israel would continue to be provided through the existing regional air and missile defense system.

Sources: axios.com, tovima.com, everycrsreport.com