US Warns Gulf of Short War with Iran After Vote

The US has warned several Arab Gulf states to prepare for a possible short and intense military campaign against Iran after the midterm elections for Congress, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing officials familiar with the discussions.

The elections are scheduled for November 3. According to the publication's sources, the warnings were transmitted through diplomatic and military channels. They do not mean that Washington has made a final decision on a new attack, but that countries where there are US bases and important energy infrastructure should be ready for a rapid escalation.

The White House declined to comment specifically on the information. "We don't comment on sensitive military plans that may or may not exist," spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

Trump links next stage to election

President Donald Trump has repeatedly linked the development of the conflict to the election calendar. On October 8, he said the United States would not attack Iran before the midterm elections, and the White House reiterated that position on October 22.

At the same time, Trump left open the possibility of action immediately after the election. At a campaign rally in Texas on Tuesday, he said:

“You'll see Iran in a few weeks.“

The president had previously said that the war could end "right after the election" if Tehran accepted American terms. Washington is demanding that Iran curb its nuclear program and stop actions that the United States considers a threat to American forces and their allies.

Iran warns of widening conflict

In parallel with American preparations, Iran is strengthening sensitive military and nuclear sites and warning that new strikes will not go unanswered. Tehran has made it clear that it could attack American forces, bases and warships, as well as civilian infrastructure in neighboring Persian Gulf states.

This poses a risk to airports, oil facilities, ports and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Countries in the region are faced with the need to simultaneously maintain the American military presence and limit the danger of being directly involved in a new phase of the conflict.

Sources: wsj.com, apnews.com, f.aa.com.tr