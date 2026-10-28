Court: Madrid to declassify reports on Ceuta crisis

The National Court of Spain has given the Council of Ministers 15 calendar days to declassify all reports and materials of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) related to the mass entry of migrants into Ceuta on July 30 and 31, 2026. The request was made by Judge Maria Tardon on October 27.

Tardon demands that all CNI notes and reports prepared or distributed to state institutions after July 30 be provided. Particular attention is paid to documents on the actions of the Moroccan authorities during the crisis.

“The information is necessary to clarify the facts“, the judge stated in his ruling. According to her, the documents must show which institutions knew about the planned mass entry, when they had this information and what decisions were made or not made after receiving it.

What documents are requested

The court also requests a specific list of the Spanish institutions and officials who received the already declassified notes of July 27 and 30, as well as all recipients of subsequent communications.

Among the requested materials are communications between the Spanish and Moroccan intelligence services about possible warnings or signals of illegal migration from Morocco to Spain throughout July. Tardon also demands the declassification of the note sent by the CNI to the Moroccan intelligence services.

The list also includes a report by the Armed Forces Intelligence Center, entitled “Development of the Ceuta Crisis“, drawn up on August 4. The judge also asked the Council of Ministers to urgently authorize the questioning of CNI employees who worked on the case or communicated with the Spanish security forces.

Investigation continues

The Spanish government already declassified some of the documents on the case on September 8. However, according to the National Court, the information provided so far is not complete. Tardon points out that the CNI continued to collect data on the events, but did not submit to the court all the reports subsequently prepared.

The investigation was launched after a signal from the party “Justice Europe“ and covers both the actions of the Moroccan side and the reaction of the Spanish institutions. The court is examining what information reached the authorities before the mass entry and whether it was used in the preparation of security measures.

Sources: publico.es, elpais.com, elconstitucional.es