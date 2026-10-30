A New Russian Threat from Space: How Rassvet Could Change Strikes on Ukraine

The Russian low-orbit satellite system “Rassvet“ could increase the Russian military's ability to communicate, coordinate combat actions and target weapons against targets in Ukraine. The main danger is related to the possibility of the network supporting attacks on civilian targets, said Oleksandr Musienko, a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a military analyst, on the FREEDOM airwaves.

„The biggest danger is that this could strengthen Russia's capabilities to carry out terrorist attacks on civilian targets on the territory of Ukraine“, Musienko said.

According to him, the system is designed to connect units, coordinate actions on the battlefield and use guidance means. This could facilitate the exchange of data between command posts, troops and weapons complexes.

The project is behind schedule

Musienko pointed out that the program is not developing according to the initial schedule. In addition to the delay, the quality of the development also remains a problem.

„The program is behind the implementation deadlines. The process was significantly accelerated, but the quality remains a problem,“ the analyst said.

According to data cited by the Ukrainian publication, two serial launches of “Rassvet-3“ were carried out in 2026, during which a total of 32 satellites were launched. Various estimates put the total number of devices in orbit between 30 and 40, while the Russian plan envisages that the group will reach 156 satellites by the end of the year.

Ukrainian military intelligence has reported that the system includes an orbital group, ground control infrastructure, gateway stations and terminals for stationary and mobile objects. According to the GUR, Russia intends to use “Rassvet“ for communication and control of troops, unmanned aerial vehicles and “Iskander-M“ missile complexes. The planned coverage should include Ukraine and European Union countries.

Ukraine tries to delay the deployment

Musienko reported that Ukrainian forces had struck an enterprise of the Russian military-industrial complex that produces the Soyuz and Soyuz-2 rockets for launching satellites. He said that there had also been attempts to attack the Bureau 1440 in the Moscow region, the company responsible for the technical development of the devices.

“This was done to delay the Rassvet program“. The work will continue until the Russian aggression ends,” the analyst said.

At the same time, Ukrainian military intelligence data cited by Janes indicate that the first group of satellites was used for communication over Ukraine for several hours until the end of July 2026. According to the same source, Russia plans seven more launches by the end of the year. This shows that despite the lag, the system is already being tested and gradually expanded.

The GUR has published data on 49 Russian and Belarusian organizations associated with the creation of “Rassvet“. Among them are structures from the space and technology sectors, electronics manufacturers and companies supplying components and terminals.

Sources: uatv.ua, radiosvoboda.org, janes.com