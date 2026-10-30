Putin Bets on Propaganda for Inevitable Russian Victory in Ukraine

The Russian offensive in Ukraine lost momentum in 2026, as Ukrainian forces conducted a series of local counteroffensives and liberated strategically important territories. This is stated in an analysis by the Atlantic Council, according to which the Russian army captured significantly less land compared to previous years, despite its heavy losses.

The author Mykola Beleskov links the change in the battlefield not only to Ukraine's medium-range strike capabilities, but also to the rapid development of drone air defense. The Ukrainian military is increasingly using FPV drones and specialized interceptors to engage Russian reconnaissance and strike drones over the front.

Interceptor drones are changing the air battle

According to the analysis, this trend is not new, but in 2026 it reached a new scale. It has allowed Ukrainian forces to limit Russian offensive capabilities and create conditions for their own local breakthroughs.

“Russia is currently struggling to advance and is actually losing ground in several sectors“, the Atlantic Council analysis states.

The development of these systems is related to the shortage of traditional air defense assets on the battlefield. About half of Ukrainian military-tech companies are already producing various models of FPV air defense systems or drone interceptors, the Atlantic Council claims.

The technology is also used outside the front lines. According to the analysis, it improves the protection of Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure from Russian strike drones, including newer models with jet engines.

Over 400,000 Russian drones downed

The analysis states that since the beginning of the year, Ukrainian units have shot down over 400,000 Russian drones of various types. The number is presented as data on the results of Ukrainian units and has not been independently verified in the publication.

The Atlantic Council estimates that the success of drone air defense has helped Ukraine regain the initiative in the ongoing struggle for superiority in the use of drones and means of countering them. According to the analysis, this makes it difficult for Russian forces to conduct offensive operations and shape the combat situation through their own unmanned units.

The conclusion of the publication is that the development of Ukrainian unmanned systems reduces the likelihood of Russia achieving a decisive breakthrough. At the same time, the analysis does not claim that the fighting is over, but describes a change in the balance of capabilities on the front.

Sources: unian.net