Moscow was subjected to one of the most massive attacks

862 drones flew towards the Moscow region between 8:30 p.m. on October 29 and 7:30 a.m. on October 30. This was announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, who described the attempted attack as one of the most massive against the Russian capital in the past two years.

According to him, a large part of the drones were destroyed by Russian air defense at long range, and another 170 were neutralized as they approached Moscow.

“A large part of them were destroyed by air defense forces at long range, 170 drones were neutralized as they approached Moscow“, Sobyanin wrote in the “Max“ application.

The mayor recalled that on the night of September 19 to 20, an even larger attack on the Russian capital was repelled. At that time, the Russian air defense forces reported destroying over 1,600 drones, with 450 of them shot down near Moscow.

Victims and injuries in Belgorod region

Meanwhile, the governor of Belgorod region Alexander Shuvaev reported over a hundred attacks on the region in recent hours. According to him, a woman was killed and 10 people were injured in the attacks.

„During a targeted attack by the AFU against Krasnoyaruzhsky district, a woman was killed. Ten people were injured in Graivoronsky and Shebekinsky districts. Two of them are in serious condition. The injured are receiving the necessary medical assistance,” Shuvaev wrote in “Max.”

The reports on the number of drones, the scale of the attacks and the casualties were made by Russian officials. The data on the attacks have not been independently confirmed. The Ukrainian authorities are not represented with a position in the statement.

Sources: bta.bg