Lithuania plans to introduce universal military service from 2032. The decision was agreed at a meeting of the State Defense Council, which includes the country's political and military leadership, President Gitanas Nauseda announced.

“I believe that introducing conscription from 2032 is the optimal solution“, Nauseda said after the meeting.

The change will affect men subject to mandatory military service. Women will continue to have the opportunity to serve in the armed forces on a voluntary basis.

Up to 7,500 conscripts per year

Lithuania currently calls up over 5,000 young people per year. If the transition to a universal conscription is made, the number is expected to increase to around 7,500. The forecast takes into account demographic trends, as well as the fact that some young people are unfit for service for health reasons.

According to Nausėda, the deadline until 2032 will allow the country to create appropriate conditions for accommodating the larger number of conscripts and to train enough instructors. The president also stressed the need to combine the training of new military personnel with the retraining of reservists.

The army will prepare instructors and new places

Prime Minister Mindaugas Sinkevičius said that the government wanted the transition to a general call to take place earlier, but the military insisted on more time for preparation.

„There is political will, but at the same time there is the question of the readiness of the armed forces. The military has clearly stated that they will be ready by 2032“, Sinkevičius said.

According to him, the preparation will include training about 300 instructors and building the necessary facilities for accommodating conscripts. The Prime Minister described the discussion of the date as lengthy and detailed.

“This is not a competition and it is not a matter of setting a date that cannot be changed. We should move towards a general call, but do it when we are ready“, said Sinkevičius.

Expanding service opportunities

The State Defense Council has also approved expanding the service opportunities of conscripts. Among the options being discussed are training for drone operators, as well as service in the State Border Guard Service and fire and rescue services.

Lithuania reinstated partial military conscription in 2015, citing increased security threats following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to data cited by Ukrinform, over 76% of Lithuanians support the introduction of universal conscription.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, lrt.lt