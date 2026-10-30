Knife attack on two Ukrainians in Warsaw: police arrest suspect

Police in Warsaw have detained a 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing two Ukrainian citizens on a city bus. The court has ordered him to be held in pre-trial detention for three months, RMF24 reports.

The incident took place in the first half of October in the Bielany district of the capital. According to police, the man inflicted multiple stab and cut wounds on the two passengers, then fled before the arrival of law enforcement officers. The injured were hospitalized.

The suspect was hiding in a forest

Investigators have established the identity of the suspect and learned that he was hiding in a forest in the Belyany region. The man was detained a few days ago.

He has been charged with three charges. Two of them are related to the attack on the Ukrainians, which, according to the investigation, may have been committed because of their nationality. The charges are for attempted grievous bodily harm and for causing damage that led to the disruption of the functions of an organ for more than seven days.

The police indicate that the crimes were committed under the conditions of recidivism - within five years after serving a sentence of at least six months for a similar intentional crime. The third charge is for threats made against another man in August 2024 in a Warsaw establishment. In this case, the suspect did not appear at the prosecutor's summons.

He faces up to 20 years in prison

At the request of the prosecutor's office, the court has determined a preventive measure of "temporary arrest" for a period of three months. If the charges are proven, the suspect could receive between three and 20 years in prison. At this stage, he is considered innocent until a court decision comes into force.

In parallel with the investigation in Warsaw, another knife attack was registered in Poland. In Krakow, a man attacked three pharmacy employees, who suffered minor injuries. The attacker was detained by the police.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, rmf24.pl