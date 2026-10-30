Russia allows Europeans to Abu Dhabi, but refuses to participate in the negotiations themselves

Russia allows European representatives to be present in Abu Dhabi during the talks on Ukraine, but they will not participate directly in the negotiations. This was stated by the Kremlin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov.

According to him, European representatives will only be able to establish contacts with the delegations of Ukraine and the US. The talks themselves are planned in a trilateral format between Russia, Ukraine and the United States.

„European representatives will not participate in the next round of negotiations to settle the conflict in Ukraine“, Ushakov said.

He made the same clarification on Wednesday. The Russian position suggests that the presence of European officials in Abu Dhabi would be possible, but without a seat at the negotiating table and without direct participation in the discussions.

A specific date for the next round has not been specified. It was previously reported that the timing of the talks could depend on the development of the conflict in the Middle East.

Sources: bta.bg, internazionale.it