The US tactics for achieving peace in Ukraine are atypical, and so far there have been no results. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Radosław Sikorski in a conversation with journalists.

According to him, negotiations to end the war are traditionally held in private. State leaders are involved only in the final stage, when the last controversial issues must be agreed upon and the agreements reached must be officially ratified.

Support for the ceasefire in Oleshki

„Here everything seems to be happening the other way around and so far there are no results. We see some instability in the situation“, said Sikorski.

The Polish Foreign Minister positively assessed the local ceasefire achieved in the Oleshki region of the Kherson region. He pointed out that Pope Leo XIV had also called for a humanitarian settlement of the situation.

„If this is possible in Oleshki, why shouldn't it be possible along the entire line of contact? We wish success to such initiatives, even when they seem atypical“, said Sikorsky.

A Ukrainian delegation has arrived in the occupied Oleshki, where evacuation of residents and distribution of humanitarian aid have begun, Ukrinform reported.

Negotiations expected in Abu Dhabi

Against this backdrop, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev expects the United States to set a date for trilateral talks involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia. According to him, the meeting in Abu Dhabi is expected to take place by November 10.

Sikorsky's statement comes amid efforts for local humanitarian agreements and preparations for a new round of diplomatic contacts. The Polish minister did not specify a specific deadline for achieving a general cessation of hostilities.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, bankier.pl