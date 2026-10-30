Powerful explosion rocks Spanish munitions factory near Granada

A powerful explosion has rocked a munitions factory in the El Farge area, north of Granada, Spain. The explosion occurred at around 8:58 a.m. local time and was heard several kilometers away – in La Subia, Santa Fe and Fuente Vaqueros.

A mushroom cloud of smoke rose above the site, visible from various parts of Granada. The first signals to the 112 emergency service in Andalusia came at around 8:57 a.m. “The first signals were received at 8:57“, the service said in a statement about the incident.

Three workers received assistance

According to local authorities, three employees were examined for minor injuries. There were no reports of serious injuries.

After the explosion, a small fire broke out in the vegetation around the plant. The fire was extinguished by firefighters sent to the scene along with police teams and emergency workers.

How the explosion started is being investigated

Preliminary information indicates that the explosion occurred in an area designated for burning waste. According to the initial version, a controlled burning, which is regularly carried out on the territory of the enterprise, got out of control.

The causes of the incident and the extent of the material damage are still being clarified. The area around the plant was secured while emergency teams carried out inspections.

Sources: ukrinform.ua, theolivepress.es, elfaromotril.es