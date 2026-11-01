Riots in Zurich and Basel, barricades burned

Riots broke out in Zurich and Basel during two unsanctioned demonstrations on Sunday night. In Zurich, several hundred people took part, barricades and a car were set on fire, and the police used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets in the clashes. In Basel, about 150 people marched through the city center, which led to the temporary suspension of public transport.

In Zurich, the participants gathered at around 10:30 p.m. on the street “Langstrasse“. Some of them were wearing Halloween masks. Barricades of garbage containers, electric scooters and other objects were erected in the area of the procession, which were subsequently set on fire.

The police used water cannons

According to the city police, the forces of order were attacked with pyrotechnics, stones and bottles. “The officers were repeatedly attacked with pyrotechnics, bottles and stones“, the police statement said. In response, water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets were used. The Zurich fire department extinguished the burning objects.

Damage was caused to shop windows and property on neighboring streets. The windows of the “Staufacher“ public transport stop and shops near “Helvetia“ square were damaged. A vehicle was set on fire on Zwinglistrasse.

A short time after midnight, a patrol car sent to respond to a medical emergency was attacked by a group of protesters. The patrol car was damaged and the police withdrew before an injured teenager could be treated. The situation in Zurich had largely calmed down by around 1:30 a.m. The extent of the damage has not yet been estimated.

Barricades block traffic in Basel

In Basel, the demonstration began at around 9 p.m. on Klara Square. The procession passed through the Middle Bridge and Marktplatz before continuing to the St. Johann district.

On St. Johann Square The participants erected barricades made of various objects and set them on fire. After the intervention of the cantonal police, they fled to the park “St. Johannes“. The fire brigade extinguished the fire.

Some material damage was recorded along the route of the procession. Due to the blocked traffic, public transport was temporarily stopped and car traffic was difficult.

Sources: srf.ch