19-year-old Mariyan Parushev remains in custody for cyberattacks

The Sofia court has remanded 19-year-old Mariyan Parushev, accused of cyberattacks against the Bulgarian National Radio, the Bulgarian National Television and state institutions, in custody. The decision is for the most severe measure of detention – “detention“.

According to the indictment, Parushev used artificial intelligence to infiltrate computer networks and steal personal data. Investigators also claim that he used specialized profiles for anonymous surfing and concealing digital traces.

According to the investigation, the young man created profiles in the “Telegram“ application, through which he offered the acquired information. According to the indictment, the payments were made with cryptocurrencies. The case affected about a dozen companies and the data of thousands of their clients and users, the Bulgarian National Radio reported.

The defense challenged the evidence

In the courtroom, the defense requested a lighter measure - cash bail or house arrest. Parushev's lawyer stated that the defendant has no previous criminal record and that there is no categorical evidence linking him to the attacks.

„Including, none of the witnesses indicated that they knew him. One of the witnesses indicated that he communicated with a channel on the site, not with Mariyan Parushev. There is no evidence that he committed any crimes on the dates indicated by the prosecution,“, the lawyer stated.

The court did not accept the defense's requests. In their reasoning, the magistrates pointed out the gravity of the charges and the risk that the accused will commit new crimes. According to the court, house arrest would not be a sufficient guarantee to prevent such activity.

The investigation continues

The Directorate of the Anti-Corruption Bureau detained the young man on October 28 in Sofia during an operation by the “Cybercrime“ Directorate under the supervision of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office. During the operation, computers, other electronic devices, information carriers and documents related to the investigation were seized.

According to the collected data, the information was offered on Internet channels and hacker forums. The investigators are also checking data on the use of artificial intelligence, anonymizing services and the distribution of the malicious software “Cobra Stealer“, designed to steal information.

The decision to detain him in custody can be appealed within three days. If an appeal is filed, the hearing on the measure is scheduled for November 5.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnr.bg, bntnews.bg