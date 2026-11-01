Shooting near the University of Delaware campus

A shooting occurred in the area of the University of Delaware campus in Newark, Delaware. The report was filed at around 11:13 p.m. local time on October 31, reports NBC10 Philadelphia.

Police teams have cordoned off a section of a street near the scene of the incident. The area remains partially blocked while procedural actions are carried out and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are clarified.

There is no official information about injuries or deaths so far. No information about an arrest or an identified suspect has been reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Newark police are investigating whether the shooting is related to a specific conflict and whether there is a danger to students, faculty and staff in the university area.

Sources: nbcphiladelphia.com