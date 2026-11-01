Fatal accident near Prolesha: car burns under a truck

One person died in a serious accident on the I-8 road near the village of Prolesha, Sofia Region. The passenger car crashed into a parked heavy-duty truck, went completely under the semi-trailer and caught fire after the collision.

The accident was reported by road expert Diana Rusinova. According to her, the incident occurred in the evening in the area of the village.

According to initial data, the driver of the car died. Information about the victim is preliminary, and the identity is not being reported.

The causes of the accident and the exact circumstances surrounding the collision are yet to be clarified. The investigation must establish how the collision with the parked heavy goods vehicle occurred.

Sources: focus-news.net