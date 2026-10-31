Mityo Ochite: I entered with a cigar and water, then the shooting started

Dimitar Zhelyazkov was questioned as a witness and private prosecutor in the case of the shooting at the "4 you" restaurant in Sunny Beach. Before the Burgas District Court, he told that he entered the establishment with a cigar in one hand and water in the other, after which the shooting started.

The shootout took place on June 8, 2016. 46-year-old Alexander Aleksiev, an employee of the security company "Arcus", died in it. Zhelyazkov was seriously injured.

What Zhelyazkov said

“I entered with a cigar in one hand and water in the other hand“, Zhelyazkov told the court.

According to him, he went to the establishment with five or six other people around 7-8 p.m. He said that upon entering he saw Bozhidar Kuzmanov, known by the nickname Bozho the Cow. According to Zhelyazkov's account, Kuzmanov pulled out a gun at him, but he pushed him and the weapon failed to fire.

Zhelyazkov pointed to Georgi Ivanchev as the person who shot at him. "I have six bullets and seven with a Makarov," he said, adding that he also had injuries to his back, but he could not say whose weapon all the shots were from.

In court, Zhelyazkov stated that he and his companions did not show aggression. He also said that Alexander Aleksiev was with him during the shooting, but did not see the murder itself.

"Bozhidar was holding a gun towards me, he was unable to shoot because I pushed him. Someone else was shooting," Zhelyazkov said. According to him, it is possible that Kuzmanov also fired shots, since some of his wounds were in his back.

Ten defendants in the case

The defendants in the trial are Bozhidar Kuzmanov, Ivan Terziyski, Radoslav Dimitrov, Georgi Ivanchev, Todor Slavov, Dimitar Nikolov, Danail Petkov, Nikolay Ivanov, Marcho Markov and Silvi Nikolov. They have been charged with participation in an organized criminal group, murder, attempted murder, coercion and drug distribution.

According to the prosecution, Todor Slavov, Georgi Ivanchev and Radoslav Dimitrov are the only ones who fired shots in the restaurant. The state prosecution links Slavov to the fatal shots at Alexander Alexiev, and Ivanchev and Dimitrov to the shooting at Zhelyazkov. The defendants have not been found guilty, and the allegations against them are yet to be discussed in the trial.

The shooting case began in the Burgas District Court after years of moving between different courts. At the first hearing, the defense requested that Zhelyazkov's interrogation be videotaped, and his testimony continued in the next hearing. A new date for the next procedural steps was not indicated in the published information.

Sources: blitz.bg, flagman.bg, eranova.bg