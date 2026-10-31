103 kg of marijuana found in an operation in the village of Grashevo

103 kilograms of marijuana were found on private property in the Velingrad village of Grashevo during a specialized police operation in the Pazardzhik region. The operation was aimed at crimes related to the violation of electoral rights, domestic crime and road violations, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik announced.

During the inspection, forensic experts found 159 hemp plants left to dry. After a field drug test, it was determined that they were marijuana with a total weight of 103 kilograms.

Other violations during the operation

„A total of 103 kilograms of marijuana were found during a specialized police operation in the Pazardzhik region“, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Pazardzhik announced.

Two people were detained during the operation for possession of small amounts of marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids. A 35-year-old resident of the village of Bratanitsa was also identified as the perpetrator of the theft of a mobile phone.

Eight cubic meters of illegally harvested wood were found on a property in the September village of Kovachevo. A 50-year-old driver from Septemvri was also detained for driving a car with an alcohol concentration of over 2 per mille.

Over 1,000 people were checked

Officers of the criminal, economic, security and traffic police from the regional departments in Pazardzhik, Peshtera, Septemvri, Velingrad and Panagyurishte participated in the operation. Officers of the Zonal Gendarmerie Department in Plovdiv also joined in.

1,020 people, 950 vehicles, 52 individuals from the active criminal contingent, as well as 25 pawnshops and offices of companies providing quick loans were checked. 21 acts and 217 tickets were drawn up for violations of the Road Traffic Act. 44 warning protocols have also been issued under Article 65 of the Ministry of Interior Act.

Sources: bntnews.bg