Donald Trump said he expects to reach agreements with the Democrats if they take control of the House of Representatives or the Senate following the US midterm elections. In an interview with CBS News, the president described the veto as his main tool in the event of a conflict with Congress.

“I have supreme power — it’s called the veto,” Trump said. He acknowledged that he could block Democratic bills, but expressed confidence that after several months of confrontation, they would return to negotiations.

“Historically, after you use the veto for a few months, they come and say: ‘We have to make a deal,’” the president said.

Trump did not make a definitive prediction about the election result. “We’ll have to see,” he said, adding that Republicans have a good chance but would not be “humiliated.” A CBS News poll from late October indicated that his party could lose control of the House of Representatives.

The president also said that Supreme Court decisions this year had expanded the powers of the executive branch. In his words, this would allow him to continue his policies even if Democrats held a majority in one or both chambers of Congress. CBS News identified immigration and trade among the areas in which the administration is considering new executive actions.

Earlier Promise of a Compromise

On October 27, when asked how he would work with Democrats if Republicans lost their majority, Trump replied: “We’ll find a way.” His latest statement places emphasis on the veto and on the expectation that prolonged blocking of legislative initiatives will lead to bipartisan negotiations.

Alongside the political statements, the $TRUMP memecoin also recorded a decline. According to data from Binance cited in the information provided, the token fell 3.64% to $1.534 after the first polling stations closed.

Later data cited by TASS showed a decline of 1.99% to $1.60 at 17:47 Moscow time. The difference between the two figures is due to the different times at which they were recorded. The final election result and whether Democrats will gain control of Congress will be determined after the votes are counted.

Sources: cbsnews.com