Bomb Threat Evacuates Polling Station in Michigan

A bomb threat led to the evacuation of a polling station at Carlson High School in Gibraltar, Michigan, during the U.S. midterm elections. The building was being used as a polling station for residents of two precincts in the town of Brownstown.

The alert was received on the afternoon of November 3. Officers from Brownstown and Gibraltar, Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deputies, as well as representatives of other law enforcement agencies, inspected the school and the surrounding area.

“We take all threats seriously. The safety of voters, election workers, and the integrity of the democratic process are of paramount importance,” Gibraltar police said in a public statement.

Voting continued in the parking lot

While the building was being inspected, the voting equipment was moved to the parking lot in front of the school. This allowed voters to continue casting their ballots, albeit with a brief interruption.

Brownstown Clerk Maureen Brinker said that moving the tabulators took only a few minutes. “Voters were able to continue voting in the parking lot with probably a five-minute delay,” she said.

The inspection also included nearby Shumate Middle School, with dogs trained to detect explosive devices being used. After the operation was completed, police declared the buildings safe, and voters and election workers returned inside. The polling station resumed normal operations and remained open until 8:00 p.m. local time.

Adult suspect identified

Gibraltar Police Chief Bruce Bullard said investigators had identified an adult suspect from Woodhaven. He said the case materials are expected to be sent to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, which will determine whether charges should be filed.

There is currently no confirmed information that an explosive device was found. Police have not released additional details about how the threat was made. The investigation is ongoing.

Sources: clickondetroit.com