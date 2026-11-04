Zelensky: A peaceful Europe is an enemy to Russia

A peaceful and united Europe is an enemy to Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during the Berlin Security Conference.

“We see that Russia has already made its choice. It has decided that a peaceful and united Europe is its enemy,” Zelensky said. According to him, this situation will not disappear on its own within a year.

The Ukrainian president pointed to the Russian military infrastructure built in recent years as evidence that the threat is not limited to the war in Ukraine.

Call for Europe to strengthen its role

“Is all this only for Ukraine? It is far too extensive to be intended solely for Ukraine. It is aimed at you,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky said it was important for Europe that other countries around the world were beginning to see it as a source of security. In his view, this potential has not yet been fully developed, but it could become a “very strong” factor.

The Ukrainian president also said that there was still a possibility for the United States to remain part of the security alliance that is vital to Europe. In Berlin, he called on Germany to assume a greater role in European security.

“Too much depends on what Germany believes in and whom it trusts. The role of the United States in the world may become even smaller. Therefore, Europe’s role must become even greater, and that is impossible without Germany,” Zelensky said.

Upcoming security talks

The statement was made against the backdrop of diplomatic efforts to end the war. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe must participate in shaping any lasting peace and have a say on sanctions and post-war security.

Representatives of the United States, NATO, European countries and Ukraine are due to hold talks in Brussels on security guarantees and the reconstruction of Ukraine. Further talks between Ukraine, Russia and the United States are also planned in Abu Dhabi.

Zelensky described the situation in Ukraine as extremely difficult, but said that his country would not surrender.

“Ukraine will never surrender. Ukraine will always remain strong. And Ukraine will always be European. But what will happen here?” the Ukrainian president said.

Sources: pravda.com.ua, amp.dw.com, mobil.aa.com.tr