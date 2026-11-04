Ukrainian forces attack Ozon logistics center in Adygeysk

An Ozon logistics center in the Russian city of Adygeysk was attacked by drones, after which a fire broke out at the facility. All employees were evacuated, and according to preliminary information, there were no casualties, the company’s press service reported.

“We promptly evacuated all workers; there are no casualties according to preliminary information. A fire broke out, and emergency services are working at the scene,” Ozon said in a statement. No information has been released about the extent of the damage or the area affected by the fire.

The company has temporarily suspended the acceptance of deliveries from sellers at the affected logistics center. Goods located at the facility will be hidden from the marketplace listings and will not be available for ordering. If the same products are not available at other warehouses, they will be marked as out of stock.

Some orders that have already been placed will be canceled, while others will be fulfilled from different logistics centers. Shipments that were on their way to Adygeysk will be redirected to other facilities. According to “Interfax,” Ozon has also canceled logistics routes to and from the affected warehouse.

“Vzglyad,” as well as the Russian news website 173.ru, also reported the attack and the fire, citing Ozon’s press service.

Sources: interfax.ru, vz.ru, 173.ru