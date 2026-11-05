The signal for one of the bomb threats addressed to Sofia Airport was signed “Fighters of the Male State”

One of the false bomb threats that caused disruptions to air traffic over Europe and was sent to Sofia Airport in Bulgaria was signed “Fighters of the Male State” – the name of a Russian extremist group. It arrived in an email that the French news agency Agence France-Presse reviewed today. The agency did not specify in what language the email was written.

“We, the fighters of the Male State, will go down in history with our actions today. Your feminist regime will remember us forever. The explosion will occur in 60 minutes. Today your sky will turn red,” the message reviewed by Agence France-Presse said.

Earlier today, the Italian news agency ANSA reported that a similar message from the same organization had also been sent to Fiumicino Airport in Rome. It was written in Italian and had been received by email. It concerned two flights headed there. The message sent to Fiumicino today read: “You are all accomplices in a criminal conspiracy. We want to destroy you because of this. Your feminist regime will remember this forever. The explosion will occur in 60 minutes. Today your sky will be red,” the Italian media outlets ANSA and Sky TG24 reported. The news was subsequently also reported again by Agence France-Presse, which at the time explained that there was a Russian extremist group with a similar name, but that there was no confirmation that it was behind the bomb threat message.