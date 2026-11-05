Drone Debris Found in Northeastern Romania

Drone fragments have been found near the village of Boghicea in Romania’s northeastern Neamț County. The debris was scattered over an area of about 200–300 square meters, Agerpres reported, citing the Neamț County Police.

The alert was raised by a man who noticed the fragments and informed the authorities. Police officers, firefighters and a team of pyrotechnicians from the Romanian Intelligence Service were sent to the scene.

The area is being inspected, and it remains to be established where the debris came from and under what circumstances it landed near the village. At this stage, no information has been reported about the type of drone, a possible explosive charge or any damage caused.

“Inspections are currently under way, and the authorities are expected to release further information after they have been completed,” the police statement said.

Further information is expected after the on-site inspections and analysis of the fragments found have been completed.

Sources: bta.bg