Tragedy Behind the Walls of Russian Prisons: 241 Ukrainians Have Lost Their Lives

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating 241 confirmed cases of Ukrainians dying in Russian captivity. Those killed include 230 prisoners of war and 11 civilians, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine reported.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 23 criminal proceedings have been initiated. The figure cited covers only deaths confirmed as part of investigations by the Office of the Prosecutor General and does not include proceedings overseen by prosecutors from regional prosecutor’s offices.

Torture and lack of medical assistance under investigation

The causes and circumstances surrounding the deaths of Ukrainians held in Russia and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine are being investigated. Investigators are examining possible torture, cruel treatment, failure to provide necessary medical assistance and other violations of the laws and customs of war.

The circumstances surrounding attacks on places of detention for prisoners are being clarified separately, as are cases of deaths during transportation. For each individual case, the conditions of detention, the cause of death and the individuals who may be linked to possible war crimes are being established.

Nine people identified as suspects

Based on the results of the investigations, nine people have been notified that they are suspected of crimes. Indictments against three people have been filed with the court, while one person has already been convicted. The proceedings are being conducted under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which concerns war crimes resulting in the death of a person.

Procedural oversight of the cases is being carried out by prosecutors from the department of the Office of the Prosecutor General that counters crimes committed during armed conflict.

Data differs from the UN’s overall assessment

On November 3, UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in Russia Mariana Katzarova reported that 438 Ukrainians had died in Russian captivity. This figure is higher than the 241 cases that the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office identifies as confirmed in the specific proceedings it has conducted.

„The torture machine is operating at full force“, Mariana Katzarova said.

The difference between the two figures is related to the scope of the data: the prosecutor’s office reports cases confirmed in its investigations, while the assessment presented by the UN rapporteur is an overall figure for Ukrainians who died in Russian captivity.

Sources: ukrinform.ua