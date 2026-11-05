No Evidence of Foul Play in Sudden Death of Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister

The Berlin prosecutors' office has found no evidence of foul play in the death of Bavarian Deputy Prime Minister Hubert Aiwanger. The 55-year-old politician was found dead in a hotel room in the German capital, while forensic examinations are continuing. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

Aiwanger, who was also Bavaria's economics minister, had arrived in Berlin for the opening of an office of the Free Voters party. He was due to attend the event but missed it after feeling unwell. He was later found dead in his hotel room.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said that Aiwanger's sudden death was a “terrible tragedy” and that everyone was “deeply shocked”. Aiwanger headed the Free Voters – a small conservative party that has been part of a governing coalition with the Christian Social Union in Bavaria since 2018.

The Berlin prosecutors' office is continuing the forensic examinations without providing specific information about the cause of death. At this point, the only confirmed fact is that no signs of foul play have been found.

Sources: apnews.com