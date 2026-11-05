The New Danger: When Diseases Become Weapons

In the future, artificial intelligence (AI) could be misused to develop new biological weapons. This may sound like science fiction, but in the meantime it is a topic of concern for researchers, security services and international organisations.

Advances in biotechnology are making it possible to analyse and modify pathogens with increasing precision. AI enables vast amounts of data to be assessed ever more quickly. That is why experts point out that, in the long term, modern technologies could also be misused to develop biological weapons.

Security services are also monitoring these developments with concern. The head of Britain's domestic intelligence service MI5, Ken McCallum, warned that in the future AI could increase the danger posed by existing or new biological weapons, particularly if they fall into the hands of so-called non-state actors.

Biological weapons - between science and misuse

The relevance of the debate is evident in a September report by the US company „Anthropic", which operates in the field of AI. According to the company, many attempts have been identified and blocked in which researchers sought to use AI for potential biological weapons research. The report indicates that this involved manipulating microorganisms to enhance their infectious effects, as well as projects involving variants of avian flu that could be more easily transmitted to mammals.

At the same time, „Anthropic"emphasises that this research can serve both medical prevention and military purposes. It is precisely this difficult dividing line between legitimate science and potential misuse that is considered one of the biggest challenges in controlling modern biotechnology.

What are biological weapons?

Concerns related to biological weapons are by no means new. Biological agents include a range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi and certain biological toxins. Well-known examples are anthrax, plague, smallpox and botulinum toxin. Anthrax is one of the best-known biological weapons. Its resilient spores can survive in the environment for long periods and have also been studied as part of state biological weapons programmes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations define biological weapons as the deliberate use of biological substances with the aim of harming people, animals or plants. A biological weapon usually consists of two components: a biological substance and a system for disseminating it. Experts refer to an „agent" (viruses or bacteria) and a „delivery system". Such systems may include missiles, dispersal devices or contaminated food. Along with nuclear and chemical weapons, biological weapons belong to the so-called ABC weapons (atomic, biological and chemical weapons). They are classified as weapons of mass destruction.

What are the differences from chemical weapons?

The difference between biological and chemical weapons lies in how they act. Chemical weapons harm people through the toxic effects of chemical substances such as sarin or mustard gas. The effects often occur within seconds or minutes. Examples include poison gas attacks involving chlorine or mustard gas during the First World War, and the use of the nerve agent sarin during the civil war in Syria.

Biological weapons, on the other hand, cause infectious diseases. Their effects may appear after hours, days or even weeks. In addition, some pathogens can spread from person to person, making their consequences difficult to predict. In other words, chemical weapons act through their immediate toxicity, whereas biological weapons cause disease.

Are biological weapons banned throughout the world?

Yes, biological weapons are subject to an international ban under the Biological Weapons Convention, adopted in 1975. A total of 189 states have joined the agreement, but countries such as Egypt, Syria and Israel have not ratified or signed the convention. Those that have done so are obliged to destroy all stockpiles, production facilities and means of transport.

Chemical weapons are also subject to an international ban, and controls over them are considerably more developed. The situation is overseen by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which can conduct inspections and monitor the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles.

However, no comparable control system exists for biological weapons. States fear that inspections could reveal sensitive research data in the fields of medicine, the pharmaceutical industry or biotechnology. As a result, control is based primarily on transparency, voluntary reporting and international trust.

Why are biological weapons so difficult to detect and control?

Detecting biological weapons programmes is much more difficult than controlling nuclear or chemical weapons. Many of the technologies used to develop biological weapons also have civilian applications. The same laboratory equipment used to develop vaccines or medicines could theoretically also be used for military research.

Experts refer to the problem of "dual use": scientific research can serve peaceful medical purposes and military purposes at the same time. Added to this is the fact that a biological attack may initially appear to be a natural epidemic - the truth may only be established after detailed investigation.

This is probably why biological weapons have been used repeatedly throughout history. Historical accounts describe both poisoned wells and victims of epidemics during sieges. However, the effectiveness of such methods is disputed.