Air Defense and Mobile Groups Repel Attack on Sevastopol

Air defense forces and mobile fire teams are repelling an attack on Sevastopol, the city’s governor, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said on his channel on the “Max” messaging app. According to him, two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the Northern Side area.

“Do not ignore the safety measures! Leave open spaces and remain in safe places,” Razvozhayev urged. He said that the military was using various means to engage the drones, including small arms.

The statement did not provide any information about casualties or material damage. It was also not reported whether all aerial targets had been destroyed.