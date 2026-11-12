Five injured in shooting near the White House

Five people have suffered gunshot wounds in a shooting in Washington’s Logan Circle area, about 1 mile north of the White House. Police responded to reports from several locations, but the exact locations of the shooting have not yet been established.

Police spokesperson Nicole Deener said the suspect had not been apprehended. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities, while tactical teams and a large number of police officers have been deployed to the area. There has been no official statement on the condition of the injured.

A large section of the 1500 block of 15th Street has been cordoned off, and traffic on surrounding streets has been restricted. Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown.

“Police are on the scene of an active shooting incident in the area of 15th and P Street NW. Avoid the area,” the police alert said.

According to Reuters, police believe the suspect has barricaded himself inside a building. NBC News reported, citing its sources, that it was a gym. This information has not been publicly confirmed by police.

Logan Circle is a lively residential neighborhood with shops, restaurants and a fitness center. Police continue to search for the suspect and are urging residents not to approach the cordoned-off area.

Sources: apnews.com, streetinsider.com